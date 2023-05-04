The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Washington on Verge of Fentanyl Decriminalization as Democratic Legislature Fails To Pass Law

Washington State’s Democratic governor Jay Inslee this week called a special session of the state legislature in a last-ditch effort to pass a bill to prevent fentanyl from being automatically decriminalized, as deaths continue to soar across the country from the drug.  The post Washington on Verge of Fentanyl Decriminalization as Democratic Legislature Fails To Pass Law appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


