Elon Musk Touts Twitter Fact Checks As "Ending Censorship In Guise Of Virtue"

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Twitter owner Elon Musk has lauded the Community Notes feature on the platform, saying that the fact checking system is proving successful in “ending censorship in guise of virtue.”

CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images/Twitter Screenshot

Musk responded to a tweet by The Babylon Bee’s Seth Dillon stating “Twitter used to be a place where false narratives were protected and promoted. Now it’s a place where they’re challenged and corrected.”

Musk responded, “Ending censorship in guise of virtue, handing control of the narrative to the people and actually accurate fact-checking are essential goals.”

“Naturally, those who used to control the narrative and censored views they disliked are less than thrilled,” Musk further asserted, adding “How tragic.”

Ending censorship in guise of virtue, handing control of the narrative to the people and actually accurate fact-checking are essential goals.



Naturally, those who used to control the narrative and censored views they disliked are less than thrilled.



How tragic. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 4, 2023

The Community Notes feature works by allowing all Twitter users to collaboratively add ‘context’ to posts. “If enough contributors from different points of view rate that note as helpful, the note will be publicly shown on a Tweet,” the platform states.

The system significantly reduces the risk of any partisan sources influencing the fact checks, as is apparent on other platforms such as Facebook where clearly non-independent actors are influencing content.

In a further post Wednesday, Musk again highlighted the Community notes feature when the so fact checkers Politifact were fact checked themselves over a post denying Teacher’s Union President Randi Weingarten’s previous staunch opposition to reopening schools after the pandemic.

Musk posted a pants emoji and and ‘on fire’ emoji:

👖 on 🔥 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 4, 2023

Musk also responded to another post adding much needed context to a story about a video of a man who was killed while “suffering a mental health crisis”:

Jordan Neely loved to dance and perform.



On Tuesday, while suffering a mental health crisis, he was choked to death while people watched and cheered.



Jordan needed care. Instead, he was brutally murdered. This is not who we are as New Yorkers.

pic.twitter.com/F4TmtlDEQW — NY Working Families Party (@NYWFP) May 3, 2023

Notes ftw again — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 4, 2023

The Twitter Community Notes feature is now adding true context to tweets, including those by Democrats and Joe Biden, who continue to make false claims:

Biden got fact-checked again, this time on the US defaulting on its debts. pic.twitter.com/y6ZTWbi6ow — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) May 3, 2023

Jean-Pierre: "When it comes to illegal migration, you have seen it come down by more than 90%.”



pic.twitter.com/unGIAQQswv — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) May 1, 2023

Don't look away.



This is a member of Congress promoting a dangerous, anti-Israel lie that incites further conflict and violence.



Even after proven false, she still hasn't taken down her post.



Why is @RashidaTlaib adding fuel to the fire instead of calling for calm and peace? https://t.co/pKhmjtTAKj — AIPAC (@AIPAC) March 27, 2023

