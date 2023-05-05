Hitler Exonerated After Footage Discovered Of Him Moonwalking On Subway

May 5, 2023 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

NEW YORK, NY — History books and documentary films around the world will be undergoing significant revisions after an announcement was made that Adolf Hitler, long regarded as arguably the evilest human being in history, has now been exonerated of all his crimes after historians discovered some absolutely delightful footage of him moonwalking on the subway.



Read More...