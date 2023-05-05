The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Randi Weingarten Goes Mega-Karen After Twitter Community Notes Expose Lockdown Lies

Revisionist lockdown authoritarian Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, has doubled down in her campaign to convince everyone she was for opening schools.

To review - Weingarten testified to Congress late last month that she "spent every day from February on trying to get schools open," adding "we knew that remote education was not a substitute for opening schools."

This earned Weingarten a 'community notes' correction on Twitter, in which users noted that she previously called attempts to reopen schools in the fall of 2020 "reckless, callous and cruel."

It was so bad that even CNN called out Weingarten.

Karen please...

Politifact to the rescue!

Establishment 'fact checker' Politifact raced to the scene to perform triage for Weingarten by suggesting that she advocated for "advocated for tailored approaches that prioritized safety needs of individual districts, educators and students but stopped short of endorsing a full return to in-person learning all across the country."

Community notes quickly sliced through that word salad of bullshit, amending Weingarten's May 2 tweet touting the Politifact 'correction' to the record. Weingarten also turned off replies for anyone that doesn't follow her. Both stunning and brave, we know.

Weingarten tripled down, tweeting: "What’s false is the community note, not @PolitiFact."

Of course, still no answer for why her union aggressively pushed for lockdowns at the local level.

