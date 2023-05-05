Randi Weingarten Goes Mega-Karen After Twitter Community Notes Expose Lockdown Lies

Revisionist lockdown authoritarian Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, has doubled down in her campaign to convince everyone she was for opening schools.

To review - Weingarten testified to Congress late last month that she "spent every day from February on trying to get schools open," adding "we knew that remote education was not a substitute for opening schools."

This earned Weingarten a 'community notes' correction on Twitter, in which users noted that she previously called attempts to reopen schools in the fall of 2020 "reckless, callous and cruel."

AFT President Randi Weingarten: "We spent every day from February on trying to get schools open. We knew that remote education was not a substitute for opening schools."

It was so bad that even CNN called out Weingarten.

.@ScottJenningsKY to @rweingarten: "I am stunned at what you have said this week...I think you'll find that most parents believe you are the tip of the sphere of school closures...I hear no remorse whatsoever about the generational damage that's been done..."

Karen please...

Outstanding compilation of footage of teachers' union leader Randi Weingarten calling for COVID school closures throughout 2020 and 2021, contrary to her now casting herself as a bold advocate for schools reopening.

Politifact to the rescue!

Establishment 'fact checker' Politifact raced to the scene to perform triage for Weingarten by suggesting that she advocated for "advocated for tailored approaches that prioritized safety needs of individual districts, educators and students but stopped short of endorsing a full return to in-person learning all across the country."

Community notes quickly sliced through that word salad of bullshit, amending Weingarten's May 2 tweet touting the Politifact 'correction' to the record. Weingarten also turned off replies for anyone that doesn't follow her. Both stunning and brave, we know.

PolitiFact | Here's what AFT's Randi Weingarten said about reopening schools during COVID-19

Weingarten tripled down, tweeting: "What’s false is the community note, not @PolitiFact."

Randi would like to speak to the manager of twitter

Of course, still no answer for why her union aggressively pushed for lockdowns at the local level.

She just needs to add another note to clarify previous statements, endorsing them or not.



I don’t understand her issue. 🤷🏽‍♀️



Community Notes are made by the community for the community. — Luciana Villanti (@allinthenewedu) May 5, 2023

Parent SMOKES School Board boss Randi Weingarten to her FACE LIVE on CNN for closing schools:



"I hear no remorse whatsoever about the generational damage that's been done."🔥



pic.twitter.com/WJz8xfhw8N — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 28, 2023