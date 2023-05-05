The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Regressive Behavior: New York Times Demands Higher Taxes on Poor People

May 5, 2023

What happened: The New York Times opinion team produced a video endorsing tax hikes on alcohol, a regressive policy that would fuel government spending by making it more expensive for poor people to enjoy life's simple pleasures. The post Regressive Behavior: New York Times Demands Higher Taxes on Poor People appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


