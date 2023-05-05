Vandals Put Massive Crude Image on ‘Royal’ Lawn Just Days Before King Charles’ Coronation: Reports

May 5, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Pranksters, perhaps seeking to throw some shade on Saturday’s coronation festivities, played a king-size trick on the English community of Bath. The vandal, or vandals, modified what is known as […] The post Vandals Put Massive Crude Image on 'Royal' Lawn Just Days Before King Charles' Coronation: Reports appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...