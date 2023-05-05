WATCH: Joe Biden’s Senior Moment of the Week (Vol. 41)

May 5, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

President Joe Biden, sometimes referred to as "Sleepy Joe," is fading fast just as the 2024 campaign season is getting underway. He attended the White House Correspondent's Dinner over the weekend, one of the most flagrant acts of self-congratulation ever devised by mankind, and celebrated the release of hostages from "Iranda." (Hopefully they don't have an active nuclear program.) The post WATCH: Joe Biden's Senior Moment of the Week (Vol. 41) appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



