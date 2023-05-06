13,000 Evacuated As Over 100 Wildfires Burn Across Alberta

More than 100 wildfires, some of which are classified as out of control, rage across the western Canadian province of Alberta on Saturday morning, prompting officials to evacuate 13,000 people.

As of 1130 ET, there are 102 active wildfires in Alberta, of which 35 are classified as out of control, according to data from the Alberta Wildfire Status Dashboard.

On Friday, Stephen Lacroix, the managing director of the Alberta Emergency Management Agency, told reporters the wildfire situation in the province was "evolving and extremely fluid."

"Many communities are affected by the fires with over 13,000 Albertans evacuated from their homes ... we are working with Federal, provincial and municipal partners to deliver emergency support throughout this evolving and extremely fluid situation," Lacroix said.

Here are some of the scenes from Alberta.

Time and climate breakdown wait for no human.



Alberta in Canada is on fire.



1000s evacuated as over 100 wildfires rage during the heatwave.



Remember, this is on a similar latitude to mainland Scotland…in May.



Beware: Gaia is heating rapidly now.



Photo via @HotshotWake pic.twitter.com/OrnKmLfF7h — Jack Lowe (@MrJackLowe) May 6, 2023

91 active Fires in Alberta. 30 listed out of control.

13.000 People are evacuating. pic.twitter.com/1nggeXrsTQ — Catasach (@catasach369) May 6, 2023

Like come fucking on, there are 101 fires in Alberta. Fires have gone up 250% in 36 hours.

Who’s lighting these fucking things? pic.twitter.com/AIOo9nJSW6 — Bushels Per Acre (@BushelsPerAcre) May 6, 2023

According to Christie Tucker, Alberta Wildfire's information unit manager, "Temperatures have been 10 to 15 degrees above normal for a little while now ... and still don't have green grass and leaves all over the province, which means that the ground is very dry."

Tucker said above-average temperatures and high winds have been fueling the fires. She said there have been 348 wildfires in Alberta since January, scorching 62,000 acres.

"That's significantly more wildfire activity this time of year than we've certainly seen any time in the recent past," Tucker pointed out.