Soros-Backed Prosecutor Kimberly Gardner Resigns As Missouri AG Moved To Have Her Forcibly Removed From Office

May 6, 2023 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

Victory. A Missouri judge had moved to hold a George Soros-bankrolled prosecutor, Kimberly Gardner, in “indirect criminal contempt” after she and her subordinates failed to show up for multiple court dates, lambasting her office as a “rudderless ship of chaos.” Nearly 12,000 criminal cases have been dismissed under Gardner and more than 9,000 cases have …



Read More...