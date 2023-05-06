Tennis Legend Martina Navratilova: "Women's Sports Is Not The Place For Trans Athletes"

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Multi-time grand slam winning tennis champion Martina Navratilova has taken a stand for women’s sports, voicing her objections to trans identified male athletes competing against biological women.

Navratilova pointed to the fact that a trans athlete identifying as a woman, Austin Killips, won the women’s category of the Tour of the Gila bicycle race in New Mexico this week.

Transgender cyclist Austin Killips wins women's race, causes outrage- this will happen more and more- women’s sports is NOT THE PLACE for trans identified male athletes https://t.co/1KDuhYqyoh — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) May 3, 2023

Cycling’s governing body, the UCI, defended its transgender policy after Killips won, stating “The UCI acknowledges that transgender athletes may wish to compete in accordance with their gender identity,” and adding “The UCI rules are based on the latest scientific knowledge and have been applied in a consistent manner.”

The UCI claims:

'The UCI rules are based on the latest scientific knowledge'.

This is incorrect.

All the research to date indicates T suppression, however low, does not eliminate male advantage. 1/ https://t.co/TizpQ7Tra2 — Cathy Devine (@cathydevine56) May 3, 2023

Last week, Navratilova also called out trans swimmer Lia Thomas for accusing critics of attempting to “hide transphobia” by saying they are feminists.

“NEWSFLASH Lia- it’s not fair,” Navratilova tweeted, adding “We shouldn’t have to explain it to you over and over. Also- stop explaining feminism to feminists….”

Lia Thomas Says Her Critics Using 'Feminism' Claims To Hide Transphobia- NEWSFLASH Lia- it’s not fair. We shouldn’t have to explain it to you over and over. Also- stop explaining feminism to feminists…. https://t.co/vZxEva3rm2 — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) April 26, 2023

Navratilova previously praised the decision by the World Athletics international governing body that it will not allow trans identifying biological males to compete against biological women, calling it a “step in the right direction.”

Despite most of Navratilova’s Twitter feed being leftist fodder, it is peppered with posts that make her stance on trans athletes clear:

OK, cue the mob:

Trans identified males. — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) May 3, 2023

Sport is segregated by sex, not your imaginary gender. — Kim Olsson (@The_Real_Joakim) May 4, 2023

Please stop doing this. This is not about sports and you know that. Whatever rationale the Right is using top come after Trans people will be the same when they come for you and me. — Jonathan Studen ☮️ (@JDSPUR2) May 3, 2023

It's about targeting and normalizing hate. If it was all about sports, why aren't they stopping there? The GOP is trying to wish away Trans people. — Jonathan Studen ☮️ (@JDSPUR2) May 3, 2023

Look at the replies to this...remember when lesbian tennis players were thought of as groomers and dangerous to be around other women and girls...? Why do you engage in generating such hatred and disrespect? — Rainbow Source 🏳️‍🌈💙 (@RainbowShowFm) May 3, 2023

As we have highlighted, cycling is one of the major sports where trans identifying males are cleaning up in the women’s category.

Top cyclist ends her career after too many biological male riders take wins in women's competitionhttps://t.co/eYV0Hf3EWu — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) March 24, 2023

'ICONS, cited a tally of 50 transgender cyclists on @i_heart-bikes that are either currently or recently active in women’s elite international racing, fueling pushback as they capture titles, prize money and podium slots on the women’s circuit.' https://t.co/9Cz2omt2qV — Cathy Devine (@cathydevine56) May 4, 2023

🚴🏻‍♀️"It’s been very disheartening to finish this way," says cyclist, Hannah Arensman in her 1st exclusive interview after leaving the sport.@ithompsonfdn @i_heart__bikes @Riley_Gaines_ @UCI_cycling https://t.co/YtjFLmTAUv — ICONS Women (@icons_women) May 4, 2023

Olympic medalist swimmer Sharron Davies, a staunch campaigner to protect women’s sports, also weighed in on the subject:

Transgender athletes in women’s sport are shameless cheats https://t.co/HD6RW9e4Gz — Sharron Davies MBE (@sharrond62) May 3, 2023

