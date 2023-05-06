Thousands of Americans Try To Take Advantage of Biden’s Solar Subsidies. They Can’t Connect to a Power Grid.

May 6, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Shortly after President Joe Biden offered tax credits to anyone buying solar panels, a Colorado homeowner named Stacie took out loans to install $30,000 worth of panels on her roof. Nearly six months later, however, those panels sat unused, generating no power. The post Thousands of Americans Try To Take Advantage of Biden's Solar Subsidies. They Can't Connect to a Power Grid. appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...