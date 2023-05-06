Unraveling the Epstein-Chomsky Relationship
May 6, 2023 | Tags: commentary, SONS OF LIBERTYRecent revelations that the renowned linguist and political activist met with Jeffrey Epstein several times have surprised and confused many. Why was Epstein interested in meeting with Noam Chomsky? And why did Chomsky agree to meet him despite his past? The answer may surprise you. On Sunday, the Wall Street Journal published a report detailing information contained within …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments