The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Unraveling the Epstein-Chomsky Relationship

May 6, 2023   |   Tags: ,
Recent revelations that the renowned linguist and political activist met with Jeffrey Epstein several times have surprised and confused many. Why was Epstein interested in meeting with Noam Chomsky? And why did Chomsky agree to meet him despite his past? The answer may surprise you. On Sunday, the Wall Street Journal published a report detailing information contained within …


Read More...

Tags: ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x