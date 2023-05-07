Battle Royale

May 7, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Two houses, each alike in indignity. For there can be no dignity when the world knows your business because your exiled brother and his American wife are complaining about you to the media. The Meghan and Harry saga is what Sigmund Freud and Elizabeth II would have recognized as "the return of the repressed." For decades, the late queen feared a return of "Uncle David," known to the world as Edward VIII, and his wife, the erstwhile Wallis Simpson of Baltimore. Elizabeth II lived long enough to see her nightmare come true, with Prince Harry bringing some second-son energy to the role of entitled manchild and Meghan Markle adding a touch of the Norma Desmond as she clings to the biggest role of her life (though she did not attend this weekend’s coronation). The post Battle Royale appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...