Benedict Biden Sexual Assault Victim Tara Reade: “I Am Not Suicidal”

May 7, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY

As far as we know, the Biden Crime Family is not as prolific in the assassination game as the Clinton Crime Family. Unfortunately, we don’t know what we don’t know and they may just be better at it than Hillary and Bill.

Tara Reade is obviously concerned. The former staffer for then-Senator Joe Biden has credibly claimed for decades that he sexually assaulted her. She has told her story but has been ignored by a complicit press that conveniently abandoned #MeToo just before the 2020 election and hasn’t really picked back up on it since.

Reade posted a cryptic Tweet today:

I want to make something clear. If something happens to me, all roads lead to Joe Biden. Joe Biden and DNC political machine threats, bullying and intimidation over the last three years will not work. I am not suicidal. I should not be under investigation nor am I a foreign agent. I am a private citizen. I was a former staffer of Joe Biden’s that has chosen to step forward to tell the truth. The tactics using intimidation and bullying to silence me and suppress me using DOJ and FBI and social media will not work. Leave me alone. I will testify under oath in Congress if asked to do so and tell what happened and what I know. The Biden corruption must end. Period Thank you [Marjorie Taylor Greene] and [Matt Gaetz] for inviting me to testify and caring about the truth!

I want to make something clear. If something happens to me, all roads lead to Joe Biden.

Joe Biden and DNC political machine threats, bullying and intimidation over the last three years will not work.

I am not suicidal. I should not be under investigation nor am I a foreign… — Tara Reade (@ReadeAlexandra) May 7, 2023

Let’s pray for her protection from this corrupt regime.

The post Benedict Biden Sexual Assault Victim Tara Reade: “I Am Not Suicidal” appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.



Read More...