Can You Spot the Transvestite Among His Fellow Hooters Employees?

In a rapidly emerging post-truth society in which children are being groomed, sovereignty is being demolished, and sanity is becoming illegal, it isn’t often that I’m able to laugh at a Tweet. This is a stark change from just a few years ago when social media was actually semi-enjoyable.

Occasionally, Tweets like this drop and make me chuckle ever so briefly before the sobering realizations about society’s collapse take hold.

Many transphobes say they can always tell when a person is trans. Here's proof that most blend in and go unnoticed. Can you find the trans woman in this photo? Bet you can't. pic.twitter.com/SGqTQIbFDV — Males In Disguise (@MalesInDisguise) May 6, 2023

For those who don’t have Twitter, here’s the image:

In a normal world, this would be hilarious. The world is not normal, but a dude in drag taking jobs that have traditionally been for women is being normalized.

