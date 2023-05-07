Eat, Pray, Drink, Lounge, Post, Publish: The Luke Russert Guide to Self-Discovery

Midway through the 2016 presidential election, Luke Russert did what most young people do when they feel stuck or unsatisfied in life—he quit his job and spent the next seven years traveling the world on a "quest for enlightenment." Eager to free himself from the "shackles of DC society" and perhaps to finally outrun the shadow of his late father, NBC News legend Tim Russert, the exuberant nepo prodigy set out to carve his own path and find his "purpose" in life.



