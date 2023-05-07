Elon Musk: Why Does The Media Misrepresent Interracial Crime Stats "To Such An Extreme Degree"?

Authored by Chris Menahan via InformationLIberation.com,

Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Saturday questioned why the media misrepresents "the real situation" when it comes to interracial violence "to such an extreme degree."

Odd, why would the media misrepresent the real situation to such an extreme degree? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 6, 2023

The media's lies are getting innocent people killed and may be inciting more anti-white violence than ever.

Interracial murders against whites have reached extreme highs in FBI data in states with high black populations.



Throughout the south, about half of murder offenders against non-hispanic whites in 2021 were black or hispanic, an unprecedented fraction for as long as data exist. pic.twitter.com/iUn5uhQZD6 — AnechoicMedia (@AnechoicMedia_) May 5, 2023

If you want to check this yourself you can use the online EZASHR tool to generate racial crosstabs but it's less detailed and only goes up to 2020. But you can still see the interracial share of violence increasing over the past decade.https://t.co/RhQ6H1j5lD — AnechoicMedia (@AnechoicMedia_) May 5, 2023

! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 6, 2023

Interesting — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 6, 2023

Interesting — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 6, 2023

!! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 7, 2023

Interesting — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 7, 2023

Whereas Twitter was used in the past to incite anti-white hatred, Twitter under Musk is actually countering hate hoaxes and disinformation, including the media's lies about Jordan Neely.

The significance of Musk's Twitter takeover could be monumental.