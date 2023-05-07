Liberal Utopia: Two-Mile-Long Vehicle Encampment Spotted In California

The growing number of homeless encampments has spread like wildfire throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. For years, lawmakers in the state have implemented progressive policies that have backfired, sparking a multitude of crises, including soaring crime, rising homelessness, out-of-control drug overdoses, and population and business exodus.

One of the latest examples of implementing failed progressive policies is the inability to effectively address the homelessness and drug crisis on a two-mile stretch of road in Marin County, California, overrun by cars, tents, RVs, and trailers parked on the side of the road.

Just north of San Francisco along Binford Road, the Daily Mail counted at least 135 vehicles. This is one of the largest encampment sites in the state.

Police in Marin County have found some individuals dealing fentanyl and other drugs from their vehicles or tents. In one bust, agents seized a 'ghost gun' and large amounts of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and marijuana.

Photos taken by Daily Mail show a large number of vehicles.

Many of the residents living in their vehicles are said to be from the surrounding area -- many of which were kicked out of their homes because the coast of shelter and food spiked in recent years.

So why do California leaders deliberately choose to leave the homeless unsheltered and allow open-air drug markets that have transformed some parts of the state, such as the 2-mile strip on Binford Road, into what appears to be a 'third world'-like country?

Is it the mess they created is too large to solve?