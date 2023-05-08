The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Border Patrol Agents Seized Enough Fentanyl in Single Weekend to Kill Entire Population of Chicago

$3.6 million worth of cocaine. Nearly a million dollars worth of heroin. And enough fentanyl to kill 2.75 million people—more than the entire population of Chicago. The post Border Patrol Agents Seized Enough Fentanyl in Single Weekend to Kill Entire Population of Chicago appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


