Disgraced CDC Rachel Director Walensky Resigns

May 8, 2023   |   Tags: ,
Rats abandoning ship. In Memory of Disgraced Former CDC Director Rochelle Walensky – Featuring Joe Biden: "Vaccinated people do not carry the virus, don't get sick" pic.twitter.com/xEJzHny7zI — Gain of Fauci (@DschlopesIsBack) May 6, 2023 BREAKING: CDC Director Rochelle Walensky has suddenly resigned. Here she is claiming vaccinated people do not carry the COVID virus …


Tags: ,
