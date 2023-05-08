Homeless Encampments Are Exploding In Size All Over America As Rents Soar & Evictions Surge (Video)
May 8, 2023 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY, videosCommunities all over the United States are being taken over by giant homeless encampments, but we are supposed to believe that this is perfectly normal. The Biden administration is trying very hard to convince all of us that the economy is in fine shape even though many of our most prominent corporations are currently conducting mass …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments