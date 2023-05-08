House GOP Threatens Blinken With Contempt of Congress Over Response to Subpoena

WASHINGTON (Reuters)—The Republican chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee threatened Secretary of State Antony Blinken with contempt of Congress if he does not comply with a subpoena seeking a classified cable related to the August 2021 U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. The post House GOP Threatens Blinken With Contempt of Congress Over Response to Subpoena appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



