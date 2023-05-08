The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Jon Tester Swore He Wouldn’t Depend Upon Lobbyists as a Senator. Now Lobbyists Are Writing His Bills.

May 8, 2023

During his second Senate run, Jon Tester promised Montanans that, unlike his opponent, he wouldn't depend upon lobbyists to make decisions. Now internal emails show the Democrat is letting lobbyists write his legislation. The post Jon Tester Swore He Wouldn't Depend Upon Lobbyists as a Senator. Now Lobbyists Are Writing His Bills. appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


