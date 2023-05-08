The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Mechanic Slams Biden After Learning of Where He Is Pushing to Place Railroad Project

May 8, 2023   |   Tags:

An American railroad worker slammed the Biden administration for throwing millions of our tax dollars at infrastructure projects in foreign countries while U.S. railways and rail employees suffer from neglect […] The post Mechanic Slams Biden After Learning of Where He Is Pushing to Place Railroad Project appeared first on The Western Journal.


