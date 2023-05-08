WaPo Poll Delivers Crushing Blow to Biden’s Argument for Reelection

May 8, 2023

President Joe Biden’s team has insisted he’s fit for office, claimed he’s the only candidate who can beat former president Donald Trump, and pointed to his economic record as proof he deserves reelection. A new ABC News/Washington Post poll released Sunday shows the American public overwhelmingly disagrees. The post WaPo Poll Delivers Crushing Blow to Biden’s Argument for Reelection appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



