White House Blocks New York Post Reporter From Rare Biden Event

May 8, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The White House blocked the New York Post from covering a Monday public event with President Joe Biden, according to the paper, a sign the president's team is increasingly sensitive to coverage of the president's son, Hunter Biden, and could be cracking down on media access after the launch of his reelection campaign. The post White House Blocks New York Post Reporter From Rare Biden Event appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...