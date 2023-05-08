Wildfires In Canada Force 30,000 To Flee, Slash Oil And Gas Production

Canada's top oil-producing province, Alberta, declared a state of emergency on Saturday as more than 100 wildfires raged across the region.

On Monday, there were 100 wildfires, 29 of which were classified as out of control. Evacuation orders have been posted for 30,000 residents in the province.

Bloomberg said numerous companies shut down 234,000 barrels a day of oil and gas production.

The fires are striking Canada's main natural gas production region, including the prolific Montney and Duvernay formations, an area studded with wells and processing plants and criscrossed by pipelines. The region also is a major center for light oil production, and the disruptions have sent prices for some local grades of crude surging. Edmonton Mixed Sweet's discount to West Texas Intermediate narrowed by more than a third to $2.50 a barrel, the smallest discount since March, and Syncrude Sweet's premium grew to $3.50 a barrel, data compiled by Bloomberg show. Condensate's discount narrowed to $3.20 a barrel. One community under evacuation order as of Sunday was Fox Creek, a major center for light oil and gas drillers. Energy facilities and local residents were also being evacuated in Grande Prairie, provincial officials said. -Bloomberg

NatGas for spot delivery at the Alberta Energy Co.'s hub jumped 34% to the equivalent of $2 per million British thermal units due to disruptions.

The list (courtesy of Bloomberg) is the following energy companies whose operations have been impacted by out-of-control fires.

Here are scenes from the ground.

#BREAKING_NEWS

Bushfire fires force some 30 thousand people to evacuate their homes in Canada's Alberta province, and shut down some nose companies. pic.twitter.com/JjXFf9HVkg — Poli Pulse (@POLI_PULSE) May 8, 2023

Terrifying evolution of the more than 110 current #Wildfires in my home province of #Alberta. A state of emergency has been declared, thousands evacuated. It's only May.



How many more historics before we #ActOnClimate #climate #energy #staysafe #renewables via @or_bit_eye pic.twitter.com/MAEaoGz8Fn — Mike Hudema (@MikeHudema) May 7, 2023

Thousands of people have evacuated from areas in northwest Alberta as wildfires burn through around 400,000 hectares of land. Alberta Wildfire said the scale of the blazes is being called "unprecedented" with so much burning so early in the fire season. pic.twitter.com/6AJMaw5GDV — The Globe and Mail (@globeandmail) May 8, 2023

Alberta's oil and gas production has been impacted by wildfires before. In 2016, about 1 million barrels a day of output were shut down due to fires in the province's eastern region.