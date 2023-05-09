Biden Is Draining the Strategic Oil Reserve. Republicans Are Demanding an Investigation.

May 9, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

WASHINGTON (Reuters)—Two Republicans on Monday asked a congressional watchdog to assess the Biden administration's management of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve and audit its modernization program, saying sales from the SPR have undermined U.S. energy security. The post Biden Is Draining the Strategic Oil Reserve. Republicans Are Demanding an Investigation. appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...