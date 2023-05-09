The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Desperate Florida Democrats Turn to 2 Former NBA Stars in Hopes of Regaining Power

May 9, 2023   |   Tags:

Retired basketball player Dwyane Wade is at the top of some Florida Democratic operatives’ dream list of potential Senate candidates, according to NBC News. The state’s Democratic party saw massive […] The post Desperate Florida Democrats Turn to 2 Former NBA Stars in Hopes of Regaining Power appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x