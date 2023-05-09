Hunter Biden Claims He Took Out Personal Loans To Pay Legal Team, Has Incurred ‘Substantial’ Debt

May 9, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Hunter Biden says he is in "substantial" debt after taking out personal loans to pay for the team of high-powered lawyers fighting in Arkansas to reduce his child support payments, according to a court filing from one of his attorneys on Monday. The post Hunter Biden Claims He Took Out Personal Loans To Pay Legal Team, Has Incurred 'Substantial' Debt appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...