It’s a ‘Welcome Wagon’: Biden’s 1,500 Troops Are Not Sent to Protect our Border, They’re Sent to Process People into Country FASTER, Says Border Sheriff
May 9, 2023 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY, videosThis administration is evil. Top immigration authorities authorized the “safe” mass release of migrants to U.S. cities if non-governmental organizations lack the capacity to hold them. Watch: Title 42 ends in about a week. They have no plan to address the 1,000,000 illegal aliens waiting to cross our border right now. pic.twitter.com/ocso0MUlll — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) …
