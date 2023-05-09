Julian Assange Appeals To Charles III In Letter: “Visit Your Very Own Kingdom Within A Kingdom… Prison Belmarsh”

May 9, 2023 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

Charles III was recently declared to be king even though he does not uphold God’s laws, according to English law nor does he submit himself to the King of kings and Lord of lords, King Jesus. Nevertheless, many still submit themselves to him as king. Julian Assange recently did this is a letter he penned …



Read More...