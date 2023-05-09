The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

McCarthy: Biden Won’t Budge On Debt Ceiling

May 9, 2023   |   Tags:

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R., Calif.) on Tuesday said President Joe Biden and Democratic leaders remain unwilling to negotiate on a bill to raise the debt limit, a development that moves the United States closer to default. "Is it too much to ask that we spend what we spent five months ago?" McCarthy said at […] The post McCarthy: Biden Won't Budge On Debt Ceiling appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


