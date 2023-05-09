The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

MSNBC to Fetterman: ‘Do You Get Inspiration From People Like Lincoln’ Who ‘Fought’ Depression and ’Changed the World?’

May 9, 2023   |   Tags:

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough asked Sen. John Fetterman (D., Pa.) whether he's inspired by historical leaders who battled depression. The post MSNBC to Fetterman: ‘Do You Get Inspiration From People Like Lincoln’ Who ‘Fought’ Depression and ’Changed the World?' appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x