Two weeks after President Joe Biden announced his reelection campaign, a Washington Post poll has put his approval rating at 36 percent, among the lowest ratings ever recorded for a president. Biden faces a conundrum—nearly every issue he'd like to tout his success on has been an unmitigated disaster. The post WATCH: Biden’s Presidency Collapsing Before Our Eyes appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


