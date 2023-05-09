WATCH: Biden’s Presidency Collapsing Before Our Eyes

May 9, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Two weeks after President Joe Biden announced his reelection campaign, a Washington Post poll has put his approval rating at 36 percent, among the lowest ratings ever recorded for a president. Biden faces a conundrum—nearly every issue he'd like to tout his success on has been an unmitigated disaster. The post WATCH: Biden’s Presidency Collapsing Before Our Eyes appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...