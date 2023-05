Oklahoma Farmer: “I Think We’re To The Dust Bowl, About The Same Or Worse.”

May 10, 2023 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

Our food prices aren’t just going up because our leaders pumped way too much money into the system. All over the world, crops are failing, and that includes right here in the United States. Earlier this year, CNN warned that we are in the midst of “the worst food crisis in modern history”, and so we really need …



Read More...