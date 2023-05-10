Pentagon Funded Group Monitored Covid ‘Disinfo’ 2 Weeks Before WHO Knew It Existed

May 10, 2023 | Tags: censorship, DOD, Government

Graphika, a company that monitors online communities for government agencies, began collecting data on social media users sharing "disinformation" about Covid-19 two weeks before the World Health Organization even knew of an outbreak. The private firm, which has received millions in Pentagon grants and contracts, targeted "US right-wing" communities as the top disinfo threat, right at Covid's outset. Graphika is staffed by former DOD, CIA and NSA officials, and played a key role in censoring the pandemic via the Virality Project, partnered with the federal government.



