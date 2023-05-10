The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

WATCH: Cops Dump 50 Rounds Into Suicidal Man’s Truck, Nearly Executing His Mother In The Process

Welfare checks, in the land of the free, can be a death sentence. York County, SC — In yet another egregious display of police brutality and gross negligence, body cam footage was released this week of police dumping more than 50 rounds into a truck occupied by a suicidal man — whose mother called 911 …


