Biden's Ex-Disinfo Queen Slaps Fox With Defamation Suit

Nina Jankowicz, the Biden administration's short-lived disinfo czar, is suing Fox News for defamation, claiming that the network promoted lies about her that generated 'serious threats to her safety' and harmed her job prospects, according to the NY Times.

To review:

According to the lawsuit, Fox mentioned Jankowicz 300 times in eight months, where she claims she was demeaned and defamed in highly personal language by hosts Tucker Carlson, Maria Bartiromo and Sean Hannity - who said her job was to "to silence anyone who criticizes the Biden administration," and possibly "get men with guns to tell you to shut up."

She also came under fire for her batshit fake British accent while singing Orwellian censorship songs.

🤡🌎 Biden’s head of the new “Disinformation Governance Board” pic.twitter.com/RZqILqT18c — Clown World Today 🤡🌎 (@cwt_news) April 29, 2022

More via the Times:

The suit was filed on behalf of Nina Jankowicz, the former executive director of a short-lived Department of Homeland Security division assigned with coordinating efforts to monitor and address disinformation threats to national security. Right-wing pundits and politicians falsely portrayed her group as part of an Orwellian bid to control the speech and thought of ordinary Americans. -NY Times

Falsely portrayed? Guess we'll find out.

"Even after achieving their stated goal of driving me out of government and ending the board, they kept using me as a punching bag," Jankowicz said in a Wednesday interview. "It shouldn’t be something we just accept — that the most powerful cable network in the world can attack individuals willy-nilly and not face any consequences after they ruin their lives."

Hilariously, the Times also describes her as a "prominent specialist in Russian disinformation" despite her promoting the discredited Steele dossier and the Hunter Biden laptop Russiagate theory.

A "specialist in Russian disinformation" who touted the phony Steele dossier and discredited Hunter Biden laptop theory. https://t.co/jPrmSMonmF — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) May 11, 2023

The lawsuit was filed in the same Delaware state court where Dominion Voting Systems lodged a $1.6 billion defamation suit against the network, which was settled last month for $787.5 million.