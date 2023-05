Border Patrol Will Release Migrants From Custody The Minute Title 42 Ends, Officials Say

May 11, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Border Patrol agents will release aliens from custody the moment Title 42 ends, two senior agency officials tell the Washington Free Beacon. The post Border Patrol Will Release Migrants From Custody The Minute Title 42 Ends, Officials Say appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...