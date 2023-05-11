Brickbat: No Good Deed

May 11, 2023

Officials in Center Township, Pennsylvania, have agreed to pay nearly $1 million to settle a lawsuit brought by the family of a Good Samaritan who died after being tackled by a city police officer. Kenneth Vinyard was rendering aid to a shooting victim outside a Walmart when he was knocked to the ground by Officer John Hawk. Vinyard suffered a fractured skull and was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

