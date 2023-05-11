Florida Surgeon General Dr Joseph Ladapo Hammers CDC and FDA Over Ignoring Risks With the Jabs

May 11, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY

Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo has been arguably the most outspoken surgeon general in the nation regarding Covid-19 “vaccines.” While never going so far as to say they should be pulled, he has been an opponent of jabbing most people and has highlighted the adverse reactions that nearly everyone in the federal government have ignored.

His latest move in his slow creep towards being a full-blown Covid “anti-vaxxer” come with a letter accusing the FDA and CDC of ignoring the risks and promoting the jabs while knowing they are dangerous. The letter begins:

Your ongoing decision to ignore many of the risks associated with mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, alongside your efforts to manipulate the public into thinking they are harmless, have resulted in deep distrust in the American health care system. Beginning with Operation War Speed, and possibly to be continued with an additional $5 billion investment into Project NextGen, the federal government has relentlessly forced a premature vaccine into the arms of the American people with little to no concern for the serious adverse ramifications. It is critical to acknowledge and address the negative global impact caused by the emergence of COVID-19. Nonetheless, after two years, your collective decision to deny that natural immunity confers comparable or superior protection to COVID-19 vaccination, push mRNA COVID-19 boosters for the young and health, and delay acknowledging the risks of vaccine-induced myocarditis have only sowed doubt between the American people and the public health community.

It goes on to highlight much of the data that demonstrates the jabs are dangerous, have always been dangerous, and our government has been aware of this for some time. Perhaps they’ve always known.

Here’s the full release:

BREAKING: Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo has accused the CDC and FDA for ignoring many of the risks associated with mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. pic.twitter.com/ZtgFW7j2Fr — Patrick J. Webb (@patwebbjr) May 11, 2023

The jabs are dangerous. Dr. Ladapo knows it. The CDC and FDA know it. Many Americans know it. So why are they still being injected in as many arms as possible? Leave a comment on my End Medical Tyranny Substack.

The post Florida Surgeon General Dr Joseph Ladapo Hammers CDC and FDA Over Ignoring Risks With the Jabs appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.



Read More...