“Incompetence is the main attribute of government”

May 11, 2023 | Tags: PRICE OF LIBERTY

Our commentary headline is a quote from the estimable Paul Craig Roberts in his brief recent commentary pointing out that – political and bureaucratic proclamations to the contrary – the destruction of San Francisco’s First Republic Bank is not the end of the banking crisis.

A crisis fostered by government. Yes, TPOL realizes that the Federal Reserve is technically not a government entity, is theoretically owned by the member banks, and all that Creature from Jekyll Island stuff. The reality? It is part of the federal tyranny we live under.

And like all government entities, whether agencies or corporations or political bodies, the Fed is no more to be trusted than the archetypical corrupt Southern Sheriff – or a standard-issue Texan County Judge.

Americans (and the world) cannot look to the FedGov for solutions to problems. Or to any government for that matter. Often, and sadly, even when the government officeholders and “public servants” are unpaid volunteers. Unpaid in cash (well, Federal Reserve Notes: FRNs), but richly paid off in prestige and even glory and power over others. Indeed, looking at the mess our world is in today, it is easy to see the direct result of government incompetence going back centuries.

We are very naïve and stupid indeed if we believe anything coming from government. Once upon a time, people sincerely (and with some justification) believed what the National Weather Service (once the “Weather Bureau”) and the Centers for Disease Control told us. And even the National Park Service and the US Forest Service.

But those days are long past us. Are there ANY fedgov agencies that can be trusted to say and do the right things? (Enquiring minds want to know!) For that matter, State entities?

Yet the media and letter-to-the-editor writers keep acting like it is a surprise when a government agency demonstrates how incompetent they are. When examples of lost and re-stolen money from government budgets and spending is revealed.

The only real answer to dealing with government incompetence is to do the same thing we would do to an employee who just can’t seem to get things right. Who won’t pay attention to counseling, to teaching, or to offers of help.

You FIRE them. And that is about the only solution we have left.

Once upon a time (and not that long ago) we had an economy here in the States that meant we could afford to support all the hangers-on, the ne’er-do-wells, and the other parasites we call politicians and bureaucrats. Not today, and much to the discredit of those very parasites: as is all too common in the animal world, the parasites are rapidly killing their host.

Isn’t it time to get rid of them?



