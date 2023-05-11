The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Janet Yellen Claims Debt Default Would “Spark A Global Downturn”

May 11, 2023   |   Tags: ,
United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen urged Congress on Thursday to raise its debt ceiling. Yellen warned that a US default would produce an “economic and financial catastrophe” that would spark a global economic downturn” and risk undermining the country’s ability to provide global leadership. Yellen has been increasingly vocal about the debt in recent …


