National Pork Producers Council v. Ross (2023)

I have now finished reading the Court's very-fractured decision in National Pork Producers Council v. Ross. I have also edited the case for the Barnett-Blackman casebook supplement. (I find that distilling a case down to its essence is the quickest way to figure out what is important and what is unimportant). I have shared a link to the edited case here.

I will have much more to say about this case. What would Mr. Herbert Spencer think?

