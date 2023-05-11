Pasta Lovers Beware: You Could Spend an Extra 23 Hours a Year Boiling Water Due to Biden’s Gas Stove Rules

May 11, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The Biden administration's proposed gas stove regulations would force Americans to spend an extra 23 hours a year waiting for water to boil, according to an industry analysis. The post Pasta Lovers Beware: You Could Spend an Extra 23 Hours a Year Boiling Water Due to Biden's Gas Stove Rules appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...