Prominent Dem TikTok Lobbyist Dropped From Client Over Work for Chinese App

May 11, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

A music industry association has dropped former Democratic congressman Joe Crowley as its chairman over his lobbying work for Chinese social media app TikTok. The post Prominent Dem TikTok Lobbyist Dropped From Client Over Work for Chinese App appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



