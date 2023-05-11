‘The Nation Needs to See This’: Republican Senators Slam Biden For Border Crisis

May 11, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

BROWNSVILLE, TEXAS—A Republican senate delegation visiting the southern border Thursday blamed President Joe Biden for causing the worst immigration crisis in the nation’s history, just hours before the end of Title 42. "The nation needs to see this. This is why President Joe Biden needs to come and look at these camps and see it […] The post 'The Nation Needs to See This': Republican Senators Slam Biden For Border Crisis appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...