Top Ten Moments You Need to See and Share From Trump’s CNN Massacre
May 11, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY
There will be some of our readers and many Democrats who think President Donald Trump didn’t look great at the CNN town hall Wednesday night. It’s okay. We can agree to disagree. But one does not need to be a Trump supporter to recognize that he played properly for his base while demonstrating to the rest of the nation that watched — and a lot of people did — that he hasn’t lost a step.
CNN went so far as to cut it short, disavowing tons of advertising revenue by sacrificing over 20-minutes. Did they invoke the “Mercy Rule,” as Congressman Matt Gaetz asserted?
Here are the clips you need to see if you didn’t already. They’re also good to share for those who didn’t watch. We do not post YouTube videos unless we absolutely have to, preferring Rumble as a freer speech platform. The one drawback to Rumble is that embedding multiple videos into a single post is challenging, so I’m listing the videos by title here:
- Trump’s Perfect Response About Ukraine-Russia War: “I Want Everybody to Stop Dying”
- Trump to Town Hall Audience Question on How He’d Bring Down Gas Prices: ‘Drill Baby, Drill!’
- Trump Brings Receipts, Destroys CNN Fake News Witch Kaitlan Collins’ Gotcha Question
- Trump: It’s Easy to See 2020 Was Stolen “Unless You’re a Very Stupid Person”
- Trump Predicts Outcome of Title 42 Expiring
- Trump on Debt Ceiling: Republicans Should Get the Cuts They Want or Allow Default
- Trump to CNN Agitator Kaitlan Collins: ‘You’re a Nasty Person, I’ll Tell Ya”
- Donald Trump Calls Cop Who Killed Ashli Babbitt a ‘Thug’ at CNN Townhall
- Donald Trump at CNN Townhall on E. Jean Carroll: “Her Dog or Her Cat was Named Vagina”
- CNN Audience Explodes in Applause When Trump Says He Will Pardon Majority of J6 Prisoners
Which one do you think was the most epic? Sound off on our Substack.
