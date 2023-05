Wesleyan University Will Pay for Students’ Abortions

May 11, 2023

Under pressure from its Young Democratic Socialists of America chapter, Wesleyan University will now pay for students to get abortions and Plan B contraceptives, the school announced last week. The post Wesleyan University Will Pay for Students' Abortions appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



